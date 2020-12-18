Kildare Today

Listen: State To Officially Apologise & Award Compensation To Joanne Hayes Today.

18/12/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The State is to officially apologise and award compensation to Joanne Hayes today.

It's expected Ms. Hayes, who was wrongly accused of murdering a baby found on a beach in Co. Kerry in 1984, will share damages worth 2.5 million euro, along with her siblings and her daughter.

She was arrested following the discovery of a new born baby with multiple stab wounds, in what became known as the Kerry babies scandal.

All charges were dropped in October 1984, and the family last year launched legal proceedings against the State, seeking the High Court to declare all findings of wrongdoing by a tribunal as unfounded and incorrect.

Journalist Michael O'Regan covered the story, and says there are many questions about the Gardaí's handling of the case:

File image: Joanna Hayes at the  Kerry Babies Tribunal at Dublin Castle in 1985/ RollingNews

