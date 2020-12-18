Listen: Taoiseach Says There Is A Strong Likelihood Pubs & Restaurants Will Be Closed For New Year.

The Taoiseach says there's a very strong likelihood that pubs and restaurants will be closed for New Years.

It follows a recommendation from NPHET, which has also advised that the number of households allowed to mix be reduced after Christmas.

It's warned that the virus is spreading faster than it anticipated after easing restrictions at the beginning of the month.

The Taoiseach believes it's likely the country will be in "level three plus" in January.

He says we can't ignore the potential impact celebrating Christmas will have on the virus.

File image: RollingNews