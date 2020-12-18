25% Drop In No. Of People Admitted To Naas General With Confirmed Or Suspected Covid.

There's been a 25% drop to 15, in the number of people being treated at Naas General for confirmed or suspected cases of the virus.

The HSE's up-date, at 8pm last night, shows 3 people admitted for confirmed cases of the virus.

The number of people admitted to Naas General with suspected Covid 19 has dropped from 17 on Wednesday night to 12, last night.

There is one vacant general care bed there, down from 14, yesterday.

There are 2 vacant critical care beds.

In all, 4,260 people in the county have been diagnosed with the virus since testing began.