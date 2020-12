The Taoiseach and the North's political leaders will discuss the Covid-19 situation on the island of Ireland today.

Micheál Martin and members of the cabinet will speak to First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.

They're taking part in the North South Ministerial Council by video conference.

They will also discuss the implications of Brexit, with only days left in the transition period.

Stock image: Shutterstock