More than 70,000 Christmas cards and calendars have been printed by politicians using taxpayers money.

The Irish Independent reports that Fianna Fail's Willie O'Dea and Independent Michael Healy Rae used the Oireachtas service the most.

They both printed off 59,000 calenders, while Sinn Fein TD Maurice Quinlivan ordered 3,000 Christmas cards.

Freedom of Information figures show in total 16 TDs or Senators used the Oireachtas printing facility for calendars or cards at a cost of 2,587 euro.