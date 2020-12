Kildare hotels are reporting historically low December occupancy rates of 34%, and say the outlook for the next two months is "bleak"

The Irish Hotels Federation says books rates in the Mid-East, which includes Kildare, for January and February are running at 11% and 8%, respectively.

The IHF is calling on Government "not to renege on its budget commitment to the sector, urging it to review the operation of its Covid Restrictions Support Scheme "

