K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Car Seized At Kildare Checkpoint.

: 18/12/2020 - 15:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas.jpg

A car has been seized at a Kildare checkpoint.

It was mounted in the north of the county by Naas Roads Policing Unit.

Gardai found that the motorist was on a learner permit, and was his "so called qualified driver "

The car lacked L plates, and insurance.

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!