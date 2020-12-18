KCC, Responding To Oversight Body's Assessment Of A "Mixed" Performances, Notes "Advances" In Certain Areas.

Kildare County Council, responding to an oversight report describing its 2019 performance as "mixed" says it has made "advances in the areas of social housing provision".

The National Oversight and Audit Commission released its assessment of local authority performance during 2019 yesterday.

It examined KCC on 11 key areas.

The NOAC noted a 35 week turn-around time in assigning tenants to vacant local authority homes.

Kildare County Council says it added 431 units to the social housing stock in 2019, an increase of 166 on 2018.

In 2019, Kildare County Council achieved an energy saving of 24%, from a baseline set 10 years previously.

There were 710,500 visits to Kildare libraries in 2019 where over 787,384 items were borrowed - an increase of 39% on 2018.

There were over 2,511,898 million visits to Kildare County Councilwebsites and our social media following increased to 49,395 in 2019. 84.31% of motor tax transactions were conducted online.

100% of registered water schemes were monitored in 2019

A total of 1,165 private rented dwellings were inspected by Kildare County Council in 2019, an increase of 170% from 2018.

In 2019, a total of 949 community organisations were included in the Kildare County Council Public Participation Network (PPN) county register - an increase of 140 organisations since 2018. PPNs enable the public to take an active and formal role in the policy-making activities of local authorities that will affect their communities.

Commenting on the report, Chief Executive of Kildare County Council, Mr Peter Carey said:

"Kildare County Council is continually seeking to improve its services and increase efficiency. It is heartening to see this reflected in the 2019 performance indicators. Progress made in 2019 meant we were in a very strong position to face the severe challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic this year.

"This past year we have seen significant innovation in the way councils deliver their services in response to the pandemic. The expanded provision of services online and the marked increase in people having access to council information over social and digital media in 2019 helped Kildare County Councilto respond quickly and to communicate effectively with their communities."