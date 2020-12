NPHET has recommended closing restaurants and pubs that serve food from the 28th of December.

The county travel ban and tighter restrictions on household visits are also expected to be reintroduced shortly after Christmas.

Those restrictions have been lifted today - but NPHET has warned the government it can't wait until January 6th to bring them back.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the cabinet will make a final decision next Tuesday:

Stock image: Shutterstock