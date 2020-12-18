K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: State Offers Former Apology To Joanne Hayes.

: 18/12/2020 - 16:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
joanna_hayes_kerry_babies_tribunal_dublin_castle_1985_rollingnews.jpg

A woman, who was wrongly accused of murdering a baby in Co Kerry in 1984, says she hopes the stress and suffering she has endured over the years is now behind her.

Joanne Hayes received an apology from the State today as well as declarations that tribunal findings of wrongdoing made against her and her siblings were "unfounded and incorrect."

She asked for those declarations to be attached to the tribunal’s final report to show readers how a young woman was oppressed by organs of the State.

Speaking on her behalf outside court afterwards, her solicitor, Pat Mann, said she and her family just wanted to move on with their lives now:

newstalk144153.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!