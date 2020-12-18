Listen: State Offers Former Apology To Joanne Hayes.

A woman, who was wrongly accused of murdering a baby in Co Kerry in 1984, says she hopes the stress and suffering she has endured over the years is now behind her.

Joanne Hayes received an apology from the State today as well as declarations that tribunal findings of wrongdoing made against her and her siblings were "unfounded and incorrect."

She asked for those declarations to be attached to the tribunal’s final report to show readers how a young woman was oppressed by organs of the State.

Speaking on her behalf outside court afterwards, her solicitor, Pat Mann, said she and her family just wanted to move on with their lives now:

