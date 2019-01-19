The Saturday Show

House Prices Nationwide Revealed; Kildare Up 5%.

01/19/2019
Author: Simon Doyle


2018 was a mixed year for house prices across the country.

That's according to the Irish Independent, which has published its annual list of property prices.

Houses prices in North Kildare now average at €334,000, up 5% from last year.

South Kildare has an average price of €250,000, also up 5%

According to the study, prices in Kilkenny increased the most over the 12 months, up 22 percent.

At the other end of the scale, prices were down 5 percent in Dublin 12, 2 percent in Donegal and 1 percent in Mayo.

 

Increasing builders costs and the number of new homes being built were just some of the factors that impacted on prices in each area.

 

 

 

Image: RollingNews

