The Tanaiste's re-iterated the government's commitment to the entire Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, including the backstop.

Simon Coveney says it is needed to ensure an open border, and that the Good Friday Agreement is protected.

Meanwhile, the British Labour party is urging the UK Parliament to make the "difficult decisions" needed to achieve agreement with the EU.

Theresa May is spending the weekend working on a Plan B - which is due to be revealed on Monday.

Image: RollingNews