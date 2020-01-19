Sunday Sportsbeat

Number Of Water Bodies In The Celbridge-Leixlip MD Monitored By KCC And The EPA.

: 01/19/2020 - 10:41
Author: Eoin Beatty
Kildare County Council and the EPA monitor a number of water bodies in the Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District including the River Liffey and the Rye Water.

The monitoring programme under the Water Framework Directive is carried out by the council 5 times per year on Operational Sites and 12 times per year on Surveillance Sites.

The Operational Sites in the Municipal District are: "Bridge in Celbridge", "New Bridge (N of St. Wolstan's)", "Leixlip Bridge RHS" all on the River Liffey and "Bridge in Leixlip" on the Rye Water, while the Surveillance Site is located on the Rye Water at "Kildare Bridge".

The report comes after Green Cllr. Vanessa Liston asked the council to confirm its plans in 2020 to improve the monitoring of waterways in the Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District and enforcement of pollution control laws.

It was discussed at the recent MD meeting which took place on Friday last.

