Fianna Fail has taken a 12 point lead over Fine Gael in the first opinion poll since the general election was called.

Michael Martin's party is on 32 per cent, with Fine Gael on 20 and Sinn Fein just a point behind on 19.

The poll of over 900 voters was carried out by the Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitudes between the 2nd and 14th of this month.