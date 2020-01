With three days to close of nominations, only 33 percent of general election candidates are women.

New rules require they make up at least 30 percent of a party's ticket, with those not meeting the quota having their funding halved.

This year marks the first time in history a women's running in each Dáil constituency.

However Ciarin de Buis, CEO of Women for Election, says the bigger parties have a lot of work to do to address gender imbalances: