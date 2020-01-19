Sunday Sportsbeat

Calls For KCC To Extend Invitation To Meet With Representatives From The Company, Monster.

: 01/19/2020 - 12:21
Author: Eoin Beatty
There are calls for Kildare County Council to extend an invitation to meet with representatives from the company, Monster. 

The motion has been proposed by Fianna Fail Cllr. Brian Dooley and aims to offer support and commitment to Monster's business development in Athy.

Monster's American Fruits and Flavors is scheduled to open in the Athy plant vacated by Coca Cola at some stage this year.

The sale of the site to Monster Beverage Corp, the largest supplier of energy drinks in the US, closed last month.

It has puchased the Coca Cola plant, and adjoining lands.

The Athy plant will be Monster's first EU production site.

Coca Cola ceased production in the town last year, with the lost of 82 jobs.

Another 43 positions transferred to its site in Mayo.

Cllr. Dooley's motion will be discussed at the next Athy MD meeting on Monday at 11am.

