Listen: No. Of Covid Related Queries To GPs Has Halved.

: 19/01/2021 - 16:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The number of Covid-related queries to GPs has halved over the past two weeks.

There was a ten-fold increase over the Christmas period and in early January.

Dr Shane McKeogh is from GP Buddy, which tracks calls to doctors across the country - he welcomes the recent decrease.

