Listen: 93 Death Linked To Covid 19 & 2,001 New Cases Reported This Evening.

: 19/01/2021 - 18:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
93 further deaths linked to Covid-19 have been confirmed and 2,001 new cases, of whom 89 are in Co. Kildare.

The Chief Medical Officer says people can't afford to drop their guard due to the high levels of the virus.

Stephen Murphy reports:

The 93 deaths confirmed today is the highest daily figure since the pandemic began.

89 of those occurred this month - and the people who've died range in age from 41 to 99 years old.

There are also 2,001 new cases - while Monaghan, Louth, Waterford and Wexford have the highest 14 day incidence rates.

The number of people in hospital has fallen to 1,949 - and there are 202 patients in intensive care.

The Chief Medical Officer says we're starting to see early results of people's efforts to drive down transmission of the virus - but has urged everyone not to drop their guard.

Dr Tony Holohan says the hospital and ICU numbers are of "critical concern" and are putting "significant pressure" on healthcare workers and on the entire system.

File image: Dr. Tony Holohan/RollingNews

 

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 18 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases (to midnight 18Jan2021)

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (05Jan2021 to 18Jan2021)

New Cases during last 14 days (05Jan2021 to 18Jan2021)

Ireland

2,001

1334.6

63,551

Monaghan

<5

2564.1

1,574

Louth

82

2089.5

2,693

Waterford

102

1918.6

2,229

Wexford

68

1829.4

2,739

Limerick

89

1706.0

3,325

Carlow

25

1630.0

928

Mayo

62

1573.1

2,053

Cork

204

1471.4

7,988

Dublin

701

1454.5

19,598

Clare

30

1386.2

1,647

Donegal

90

1280.8

2,039

Cavan

19

1278.6

974

Meath

98

1120.3

2,185

Galway

73

1054.4

2,721

Kilkenny

20

1039.0

1,031

Kildare

89

1006.7

2,240

Tipperary

46

976.5

1,558

Offaly

25

938.9

732

Laois

46

933.9

791

Kerry

33

917.4

1,355

Roscommon

18

886.2

572

Sligo

13

759.9

498

Wicklow

31

715.5

1,019

Westmeath

25

693.9

616

Longford

<5

680.2

278

Leitrim

<5

524.3

168

