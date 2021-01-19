Listen: 93 Death Linked To Covid 19 & 2,001 New Cases Reported This Evening.

93 further deaths linked to Covid-19 have been confirmed and 2,001 new cases, of whom 89 are in Co. Kildare.

The Chief Medical Officer says people can't afford to drop their guard due to the high levels of the virus.

Stephen Murphy reports:

The 93 deaths confirmed today is the highest daily figure since the pandemic began.

89 of those occurred this month - and the people who've died range in age from 41 to 99 years old.

There are also 2,001 new cases - while Monaghan, Louth, Waterford and Wexford have the highest 14 day incidence rates.

The number of people in hospital has fallen to 1,949 - and there are 202 patients in intensive care.

The Chief Medical Officer says we're starting to see early results of people's efforts to drive down transmission of the virus - but has urged everyone not to drop their guard.

Dr Tony Holohan says the hospital and ICU numbers are of "critical concern" and are putting "significant pressure" on healthcare workers and on the entire system.

File image: Dr. Tony Holohan/RollingNews

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 18 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)