Listen: 2 Women Are Suing Conor McGregor In Separate Personal Injury Claims.

Two women are suing Conor McGregor in separate personal injury claims, the details of which have not yet been made public.

The 32-year-old UFC fighter is one of two men listed as defendants in papers filed to the High Court in Dublin yesterday.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:

Two sets of papers were filed with the High Court yesterday.

Both women are represented by Dublin based legal firm, Coleman Legal and while no further details are available at this point, Independent.ie is reporting that it’s a “multi-million euro personal injury lawsuit” arising from events alleged to have taken place in 2018.

No criminal charges were brought in relation to those allegations, and in a statement provided to us this evening, a spokesperson for McGregor said:

“After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the Gardai which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included: interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses' statements, examining closed circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected”

It goes on to say, “The plaintiff knows the facts contradict the assertions in this lawsuit. Mr. McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail.”



File image: The HIgh Court/RollingNews