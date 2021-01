16 motorists have been detected speeding in Kildare Garda operation.

It was mounted by Naas Roads Policing Unit on the N7 and M7 on Monday.

One of the drivers was detected at 145km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Gardai says "All speeding motorists received an FCPN of €80 and 3 penalty points. "

Image courtesy An Garda Siochan