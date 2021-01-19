Listen Live Logo

Naas-Newbridge Road Roundabout At M7 Slip Remains Closed.

: 19/01/2021 - 18:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
alert_generic_1.png

The Naas to Newbridge Road remains closed at the roundabout just off the M7 at the Naas South junction.

AARoadwatch reports that emergency services are dealing with a serious collision.

Motorists are advised to use the motorway to travel between Naas to Newbridge

 

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

