British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says he "regrets" that seven MPs have left the party.

They walked out yesterday in protest at his handling of anti-Semitism and Brexit.

Jeremy Corbyn has been warned more could quit unless their concerns are listened to.

He's been asked whether he's worried about this.

But Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell says a "mammoth" listening exercise is needed to address some of the criticism.

