Theresa May has told the president of Honda she's disappointed about the car maker's decision to close its Swindon factory in England.

The British government's setting up a taskforce to help the 3 and a half thousand workers who'll lose their jobs in 2021.

The company says it's due to global changes in the industry - and has nothing to do with Brexit.

But speaking in the House of Commons the Shadow Business Secretary, Rebecca Long Bailey, disputes this.



File image: Theresa May/RollingNews