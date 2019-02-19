Listen: Kildare TD Says Circumstances Kildare School Building Delay Has Implications For All Projects Tendered Through Ed. Department.

A Kildare TD says circumstances which have delayed construction of a new building for a Monasterevin school has "wider implications for every single project that has been tendered through the Dept. of Education".

Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, understands that the department "have to review all of their procedures in relation to pre-qualification tenders".

A new building for St. Paul's Secondary School has been delayed by legal action.

Deputy O'Loughlin issued statements late last year, saying that the Department had to "temporarily stop the tendering process."

She raised raised the matter in the Dáil.

Education Minister, Joe McHugh, in response, has pledged to issue an up-date