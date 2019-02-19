Listen Back: Tuesday's Edition Of Kildare Focus With Ciara Plunkett.

Listen back to Kildare Focus with Ciara Plunkett, joined by Wendy Brickmore of the University of Edinburgh, on a study showing that some of the damaging effects of aging on the body could be prevented, Director of the Athy Heritage Company, Seamus Taafe, on this evening's public meeting on expansion of the building, Sallins parenting blogger, Cian O'Reilly, Barry Aldworth of AA Ireland on a survey showing how many people suspect they know uninsured drivers and Dr. Mary Kearney of the ICGP on the Migraine Quick Reference Guide.
