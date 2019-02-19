Two Irish MEPs May Not Be Able To Take Their Seats, If Brexit Is Delayed.

Two Irish MEPs may have to sit on the sidelines and not take their seats if Brexit is delayed.

Ireland is gaining two seats in the European Parliament to fill space left by the UK's departure.

But if Brexit is delayed British MEPs will continue to sit - meaning some elected Irish MEPs won't be able to take their seats.

The government has decided the two MEPs elected last in the Dublin and Ireland South constituencies will be the ones to head to the subs bench.

They will be able to take their seats once the UK formally leaves the EU.

File image: European Parliament chamber.