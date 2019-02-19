Listen Live Logo

Pilot Dies After Mid-Air Crash During Air Show In India.

02/19/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A pilot has died after two planes crashed mid-air while rehearsing for an aerobatic show in India.

Two others were also injured in the collision in the southern state of Karnataka. 

The two survivors ejected themselves from the plane as they prepared for Aero India 2019, a five-day air show.

