Listen: Naas Gardai Appeal For Information Following Car Hijacking.

: 02/19/2019 - 18:17
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A woman has been left badly shaken after being held at knife-point during a car hijacking in County Kildare.

The driver, in her forties, stopped to speak with two men in high-viz clothing who flagged her down at the Straffan roundabout on the N7, northbound, at around 6.40am.

One of the men told her he had crashed his car.

She was also threatened her with a knife

Gardai are searching for the thieves, who are believed to have driven her Blue Hyundai Tucson in the direction of the N7, southbound, at around 7am.

Superintendent Declan McCarthy

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Naas on 045-884-300.

The full interview with Superintendent McCarthy will be broadcast on Wednesday's edition of Kildare Today, with Clem Ryan.

