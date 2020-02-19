Kildare Today

Water Supply In Parts Of Sallins May Be Disrupted Today.

: 02/19/2020 - 08:09
Author: Ciara Noble
Water supply in parts of Sallins may be disrupted today.

Irish Water is conducting maintenance works between Kerdiffstown House and the Railway Bridge.

They will be in place between 8am and 5pm.

It could take up to three hours for the system to refill, thereafter.

