Building Of New Homes In Monasterevin Given Green Light.

The building of new homes in Monasterevin has been green-lit.

Brook Advantage Ltd applied for planning permission for 16 homes, in a change to a previous permission granted at The Birches.

It's for a site at Oldgrangewood, Monasterevin.

KCC planners have approved the change.

Development Description:"constructing 16 no. two-storey semi-detached dwellings on site 19-34 The Birches, with option for attic accommodation on sites 19 and 34, ( permission was previously granted for 16 no. dwellings under planning file 04/1043 but now withered), and all associated ancillary site - works

Development Address: Oldgrangewood,Monasterevin,Co. Kildare.