KCC Asked To Seek Updates On New Site For Curragh Post Primary School.

KCC is being asked to seek up-dates of the Departments of Defence and Education on finding a a new site for the Curragh Post Primary School.

Last month, Kildare County Council confirmed that the Dept. of Education had begun looking for a new home for the school.

The Dept. had made contact with the council as part of that process, and was also in touch with the Dept. of Defence, to see if it could provide a location.

The initial motion, in January, was lodged by Fianna Fáil Cllr., Anne Connolly.

Her motion seeking an up-date on progress over the last four weeks is being debated at today's meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District.