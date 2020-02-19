NTA Could Be Asked To Carry Out Feasibility Studies In Kilcullen, To Facilitate Commuters.

Kildare Today

The National Transport Authority could be asked to carry out feasibility studies in Kilcullen, to facilitate commuters.

Fine Gael Cllr., Tracey O'Dwyer, was Kildare County Council to request assessments of three bus shelter locations in the town.

She says these are at  Cnoc Na Greine on the Newbridge Road, at the traffic lights on Main Street, and in the vicinity of the Kayfoam Factory retail unit.

Her motion will debated at this morning's monthly meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District.

