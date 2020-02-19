Wednesday AM Sport: Liverpool 1-Nil Down In After First Leg Of Champions League Last 16 Tie; 18-Year-Old Parrott Will Not Be Involved In Spurs' Last 16 First Leg Tie.

Soccer

Liverpool are 1-0 down to Atletico Madrid after the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

The Spanish club scored the only goal of the game through last night.

Jordan Henderson picked up a hamstring injury in the defeat.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is hopeful his players can turn it around:

Troy Parrott will not be involved when Tottenham Hotspur welcome RB Leipzig to White Hart Lane for their last 16, first leg, tonight.

Manager Jose Mourinho says the 18-year old Dublin native isn't ready, despite long term injuries to Harry Kane and Heung Min Son.

Mourinho says Spurs will just have to adapt to their shortage up front:

That game kicks off at 8pm, as does the tie involving Atalanta and Valencia.

In the Premier League tonight, Manchester City host West Ham United, with a 7.30pm kick off at the Etihad Stadium.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger wants to see the offside rule changed in time for Euro 2020.

The Frenchman, who is now FIFA's head of global development, would like the advantage to go back to the attacking player.

A number of goals in the Premier League this season have been ruled out by very narrow margins.

Lawmakers will discuss the proposal at their AGM at the end of the month.

Rugby

Caelan Doris is set for a return to the Ireland bench for Sunday's Six Nations showdown with England at Twickenham.

Head coach Andy Farrell is likely to name the same 15 that started against Wales at this afternoon's press conference.

Gaelic Games

In the Munster Under 20 Football Championship this evening, Clare host Waterford in Miltown Malbay, with Limerick to play Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds.

Both matches throw in at 7pm.

Racing

The first on the card is off at 1.40pm, in Punchestown this afternoon.