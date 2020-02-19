Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Wednesday AM Sport: Liverpool 1-Nil Down In After First Leg Of Champions League Last 16 Tie; 18-Year-Old Parrott Will Not Be Involved In Spurs' Last 16 First Leg Tie.

: 02/19/2020 - 08:37
Author: Ciara Noble
sport_news_7.jpg

Soccer

Liverpool are 1-0 down to Atletico Madrid after the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

The Spanish club scored the only goal of the game through  last night.

Jordan Henderson picked up a hamstring injury in the defeat.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is hopeful his players can turn it around:

klopplast16tie.mp3, by Ciara Noble

Troy Parrott will not be involved when Tottenham Hotspur welcome RB Leipzig to White Hart Lane for their last 16, first leg, tonight.

Manager Jose Mourinho says the 18-year old Dublin native isn't ready, despite long term injuries to Harry Kane and Heung Min Son.

Mourinho says Spurs will just have to adapt to their shortage up front:

mourinholast16.mp3, by Ciara Noble

That game kicks off at 8pm, as does the tie involving Atalanta and Valencia.

In the Premier League tonight, Manchester City host West Ham United, with a 7.30pm kick off at the Etihad Stadium.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger wants to see the offside rule changed in time for Euro 2020.

The Frenchman, who is now FIFA's head of global development, would like the advantage to go back to the attacking player.

A number of goals in the Premier League this season have been ruled out by very narrow margins.

Lawmakers will discuss the proposal at their AGM at the end of the month.

Rugby

Caelan Doris is set for a return to the Ireland bench for Sunday's Six Nations showdown with England at Twickenham.

Head coach Andy Farrell is likely to name the same 15 that started against Wales at this afternoon's press conference.

Gaelic Games

In the Munster Under 20 Football Championship this evening, Clare host Waterford in Miltown Malbay, with Limerick to play Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds.

Both matches throw in at 7pm.

Racing

The first on the card is off at 1.40pm, in Punchestown this afternoon.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!