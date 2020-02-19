Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Taoiseach Says Post Tweeted By Newly Elected Kildare-North TD Réada Cronin, Should "Trouble Us All."

: 02/19/2020 - 09:42
Author: Ciara Noble
reada_cronin_via_kcc.jpg

The Taoiseach says that tweets posted by a newly elected Sinn Féin TD should "trouble us all."

Réada Cronin linked Israel to Nazism, questioned the fluoridation of the public water supply, and used offensive language.

She also replied to another Twitter account which suggested "loads of judges are paedophiles" by saying "wouldn't surprise me."

Leo Varadkar has criticised her remarks, saying that Sinn Féin is "not a normal party" and that its mask has slipped again.

The Kildare North TD has apologised, and says she "never intended to cause hurt or distress to anyone."

 

Image: Kildare County Council

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!