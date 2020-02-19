K Drive

Irish MEP Criticises UK "Gung-Ho" Approach To Trade Talks.

02/19/2020
Ciara Plunkett
brexit_feet_image_pixabay.jpg

A Fine Gael MEP is strongly criticising the British government's 'gung-ho' approach to trade negotiations with the EU.

The UK's chief Brexit negotiator says he will not be threatened into following EU rules during upcoming trade talks.

David Frost insists the UK must have the ability to set its own laws in areas like worker's rights, the environment and state aid.

Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly says there's now almost no chance a trade deal can be agreed by the end of the year:

 

Stock image: Pixabay

