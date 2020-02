Sinn Féin has said comments by one of its new TDs linking Israel to Nazism are not acceptable.

Kildare North TD Reada Cronin said Israel "have taken Nazism to a new level" in a tweet in 2014.

She also questioned the fluoridation of the water supply saying it was making people docile.

Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty says Cronin has apologised and withdrawn the remarks:

19/2/2020 Pearse Doherty . Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie