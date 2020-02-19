Judicial Review Of Kildare Flood Management Scheme Continues.

"The Morrell Flood Management Scheme is still subject to a Judicial Review."

So says Kildare County Council, in response to queries on its drainage channel maintenance programme for this year.

The river, and its tributories have, according to the project website, caused flooding in Killeenmore, Turnings, Ballyhays, Sherlockstown, Tuckmilltown, Blackchurch and Killeen

The flood management scheme is led by KCC and supported by the Office of Public Works.

KCC says it is "continuing negotiations to resolve the issues involved" in the judicial review.

File image: The High Court.