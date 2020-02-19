K Country

Attempt Made To Set Alight The Car Of A QIH Director's Relative.

: 02/19/2020 - 15:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
An attempt was made to set fire to a car outside the home of a relative of a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings at the weekend.

It happened outside Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Chief Executive of QIH, Liam McCaffrey says the resumption of violence following the attack on Kevin Lunney last September is deeply concerning.

He added that the attempt shows that the perpetrators will stop at nothing until those directing their activities are brought to justice.

