500 People Allowed To Disembark From The Diamond Princess.

: 02/19/2020 - 16:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
About 500 people have been allowed to leave the cruise ship that has been quarantined in Japan for two weeks - but it's not known if the 4 Irish passengers are among them.

2 other Irish nationals tested positive for coronavirus and are being treated in Tokyo.

It's emerged today that another 79 people have tested positive, bringing the total number of confirmed cases on the Diamond Princess to 621.

Passengers will now be allowed to fly home.

Professor of Infectious Diseases at the Mater Hospital, Dr John Lambert, says it's the people who aren't aware they've come into contact with the virus that authorities need to worry about:

