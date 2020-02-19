KCC Says Providing Public Lighting At Certain Locations "Can Attract Anti-Social Behaviour".

Kildare County Council says the "downside" to providing lighting at certain public amenities is that "it can attract anti-social behaviour."

The council was asked by Ind. Naas Cllr., Seamie Moore, to install lighting at Naas Skateboard Park, as " as skaters are now back using Town Centre sites" during winter evenings.

KCC says this is the first request of its kind for the skatepark, and this is "no provision in the current years budget to install lighting or to meet the running costs."

It adds "For information, the downside to providing lighting is that it can attract anti-social behaviour."

Stock image: Pexels.