ABP Up-Holds Refusal Of Permission For Importation Of 47,000 Tonnes Of Soil On To Sallins Site.

An Bord Pleanala has up-held Kildare County Council's decision to refuse permission for the importation of 47,000 tonnes of soil and stones on to a site in Sallins.

KCC refused permission to Julie Doyle, care of Vincent JP Farry and Company Limited, for the importation of the materials on to a site at Fleshtown in Sallins in October.

The relevant planning application noted changing of existing land levels, the use of an existing entrance and driveway and the creation of a temporary haul/access road.

Today, ABP has up-held that refusal, and its order is available here