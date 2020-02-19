K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

ABP Up-Holds Refusal Of Permission For Importation Of 47,000 Tonnes Of Soil On To Sallins Site.

: 02/19/2020 - 17:30
Author: Ciara Plunkett
an_bord_pleanala_logo.jpg

An Bord Pleanala has up-held Kildare County Council's decision to refuse permission for the importation of 47,000 tonnes of soil and stones on to a site in Sallins.

KCC refused permission to Julie Doyle, care of Vincent JP Farry and Company Limited, for the importation of the materials on to a site at Fleshtown in Sallins in October.

The relevant planning application noted changing of existing land levels, the use of an existing entrance and driveway and the creation of a temporary haul/access road.

Today, ABP has up-held that refusal, and its order is available here

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!