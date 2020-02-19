Repatriation Of EU Citizens From The Diamond Princess A Step Closer.

The repatriation of EU citizens from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak, has moved a step closer.

The European Commission's announced the first Italian flight is en route to the country, as part of the EU's Civil Protection Mechanism and a second will leave this evening.

An Italian medical team will evaluate the passengers and only those who have tested negative for the virus and do not have symptoms will be allowed board the flight.

Two Irish passengers are being treated in a hospital in Tokyo after testing positive, 4 other Irish people were on board.

Professor of Infectious Diseases at the Mater Hospital, Dr John Lambert, says it's likely there will be a case here - but it's unlikely that it will spread: