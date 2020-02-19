The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Repatriation Of EU Citizens From The Diamond Princess A Step Closer.

: 02/19/2020 - 17:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
japan_map_wikipedia.png

The repatriation of EU citizens from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, at the centre of a coronavirus outbreak, has moved a step closer.

The European Commission's announced the first Italian flight is en route to the country, as part of the EU's Civil Protection Mechanism and a second will leave this evening.

An Italian medical team will evaluate the passengers and only those who have tested negative for the virus and do not have symptoms will be allowed board the flight.

Two Irish passengers are being treated in a hospital in Tokyo after testing positive, 4 other Irish people were on board.

Professor of Infectious Diseases at the Mater Hospital, Dr John Lambert, says it's likely there will be a case here - but it's unlikely that it will spread:

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!