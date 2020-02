Harry and Meghan will officially no longer be considered senior members of the British Royal Family from April.

A spokesperson for the couple says details of their new non-profit organisation will be announced later this year.

They've said the Sussexes will lose their office at Buckingham Palace from the 31st of March too - and have revealed their final list of public engagements.

They include an Invictus Games event with Jon Bon Jovi.



File image: RollingNews