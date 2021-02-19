Listen: SEAI Urges Motorists To Go Electric When Buying Their Next Car.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland is calling on motorists to go electric when buying their next car.

The number of EVs in Ireland has been doubling year on year, with over 25,000 people having already made the switch.

Plus there are more than 1,200 public and destination EV charge points are available, with more being introduced all the time.

A recent study by SEAI found that almost half of drivers are unfamiliar with EVs and how they work and less than a quarter said they would consider an EV for their next car purchase.

In response, SEAI has put together the five things that you should know about EVs before you make the decision about your next car.

Kildare based motoring journalist, Geraldine Herbert, joined Ciara Noble on this morning's edition of Kildare Today:

Stock image: Pixabay