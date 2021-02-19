Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: SEAI Urges Motorists To Go Electric When Buying Their Next Car.

: 19/02/2021 - 12:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
electric_car_at_charging_point_close_up_generic_model_pixabay.jpg

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland is calling on motorists to go electric when buying their next car.

The number of EVs in Ireland has been doubling year on year, with over 25,000 people having already made the switch.

Plus there are more than 1,200 public and destination EV charge points are available, with more being introduced all the time.

A recent study by SEAI found that almost half of drivers are unfamiliar with EVs and how they work and less than a quarter said they would consider an EV for their next car purchase.

In response, SEAI has put together the five things that you should know about EVs before you make the decision about your next car.

Kildare based motoring journalist, Geraldine Herbert, joined Ciara Noble on this morning's edition of Kildare Today:

geraldine_herbert-by_guest_user-on_studio01.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!