Listen: Images Submitted As Part Of Application For Kildare Wind Turbines Cause Concern.

Images submitted to Kildare County Council as part of a planning application for wind turbines on a site in South West Kildare

Ummeras Wind Farm Limited/Statkraft is seeking planning permission of Kildare County Council to erect 5 wind turbines, with a tip height of up to 169 metres.

The proposal is for a site in the townlands of Ummeras Beg,Coolatogher, Mullaghroe Lower,Ummeras More and Coolsickin/Quinsborough.

Kildare County Council is due to issue its determination on March 18th.

The images show an impression of how Ummeras Wind Farm Limited/Statkraft envisages the landsape would appear, should it be given permission to install the turbines.

Clem Ryan was joined on this morning's edition of the programme by Mary Fanning McCormack, and Hugh Corcoran of the Monasterevin-Rathangan Wind Awareness Group.

Image: Excerpt screenshot from image on page 23 of the LVIA Viewpoint Photo Montage submitted by Ummeras Wind Farm Limited/Statkraft to Kildare County Council as part of documentation in support of its application.

Planning reference: 2184

The development description, as published by Kildare County Council:

"5 No. wind turbines with a tip height of up to 169m and all associated foundations and hardstanding areas; 1 no. on-site electrical substation; 1 no. temporary construction compound; all associated underground electrical and communications cabling connecting the turbines to the proposed on-site electrical substation; provision of new site access tracks and associated drainage; erection of 1 no. permanent meteorological mast of up to 100m in height; and all associated site development works, ancillary works and equipment. Permission is sought for a period of 10 years and an operational life of 30 years from the date of commissioning of the entire wind farm. A concurrent planning application is being submitted to Offaly County Council in relation to the elements of the proposed development that are within County Offaly, which consist of road/junction accommodation works to facilitate the turbine deliveries associated with the proposed wind farm development in Co. Kildare. An Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) and a Natura Impact Statement (NIS) have been prepared in respect of the proposed development. All within the townlands of

Development Address:

Ummeras Beg,Coolatogher, Mullaghroe Lower,Ummeras More and Coolsickin/Quinsborough,County Kildare."