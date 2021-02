A Kildare woman and former Garda sergeant says lives will be saved after one of the biggest drug seizures in Ireland's history.

12 million euro worth of cocaine was found in a container of fruit at Ringaskiddy Port in Co Cork yesterday.

The drugs were discovered on a vessel that came from Central America - but no one's been arrested.

Security analyst and former Garda sergeant, Donadea's Sheelagh Brady, says the seizure shows the market for cocaine here.