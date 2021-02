The United Nations has asked the United Arab Emirates for proof, that missing Dubai Princess is still alive.

The UN's Human Rights Office wants urgent information about Princess Latifa Al Maktoum.

Princess Latifa's father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is the ruler of Dubai, and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates

She has not been seen since 2018, and has previously claimed she is being held hostage, been beaten and drugged.