Britain's Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Will Not Be Returning To Working Royal Roles, Following 12-Month Review.

Britain's Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be returning as working members of the Royal family.

It follows a 12-month review of their decision to step away from official duties.

It means the honorary military appointments, and royal patronages held by Harry and Meghan, will be returned to the Queen before being redistributed among working members of the family.

A statement from Buckingham Palace says while all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.

Image: Rolling News