Listen: Ulster Bank Has No Intention Of Closing Branches This Year.

Ulster Bank Has No Intention Of Closing Branches This Year.

Ulster Bank says it has no intention to close branches this year or lay off extra staff, despite its decision to exit the Irish market.

The announcement of a "phased withdrawal" follows a strategic review by UK parent company, NatWest, into its operations here.

Ulster Bank currently employs 2,800 staff across 88 branches in the Republic, of which 5 are in Kildare.

It's already agreed a deal with AIB for the transfer of 4 billion euro in corporate and commercial loans as well as some employees.

Ulster Bank CEO Jane Howard explains why the decision to exit the Irish market has been taken:

File image: RollingNews

