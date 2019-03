Books of condolence will open today across county Tyrone in memory of three teenagers who died following reports of a crush outside a disco in Cookstown on Sunday night.

17 year-old Lauren Bullock, 16 year-old Connor Currie and 17 year-old Morgan Barnard all died in the tragedy.

CCTV footage is being examined to establish what happened.

Local UUP Councillor Trevor Wilson attended the scene on Sunday night - he says the local community will do everything they can to support the families involved: